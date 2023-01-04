Atlas Private Wealth Management Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,902 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after acquiring an additional 813,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,405,000 after acquiring an additional 575,034 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $202.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $254.86.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

