Atlas Private Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Atlas Private Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.2% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 48,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $4,137,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 187,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,879,000 after purchasing an additional 84,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 22,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $265.97 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $402.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

