Atlas Private Wealth Management Raises Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 5.3% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned about 0.15% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,654,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,464,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 834,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after buying an additional 479,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,931,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,296,000 after buying an additional 474,059 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.79. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $50.04.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.