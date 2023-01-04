Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Increased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,805,000 after acquiring an additional 817,989 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after acquiring an additional 779,457 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,519,000 after acquiring an additional 712,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2,032.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 426,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,593,000 after purchasing an additional 406,545 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock opened at $237.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.72.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

