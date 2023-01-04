AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 41.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.4% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in AutoZone by 17.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $11.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,442.52. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,331. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,469.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,287.02. The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $25.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 10,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,229.88, for a total value of $23,148,384.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $35,624,562.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 10,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,229.88, for a total transaction of $23,148,384.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $35,624,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,984 shares of company stock worth $65,751,458. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,568.40.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

