AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Short Interest Up 9.8% in December

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,100 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the November 30th total of 401,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $13.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,444.54. 6,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,331. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,469.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,287.02.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $25.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 125.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,984 shares of company stock valued at $65,751,458. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,568.40.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

