Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.81 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $12.23 or 0.00072110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.81 billion and approximately $182.88 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00060629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001120 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00023675 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000227 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003698 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.