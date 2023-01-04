Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.81 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $12.23 or 0.00072110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.81 billion and approximately $182.88 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00060629 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001120 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009368 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00023675 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001454 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003698 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000196 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.