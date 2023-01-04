Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $11.87

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.87 or 0.00070566 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and approximately $185.09 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00060818 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001120 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008989 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023591 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001463 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000229 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003655 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
