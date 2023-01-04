Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $11.87

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.87 or 0.00070566 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and approximately $185.09 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00060818 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001120 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023591 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003655 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

