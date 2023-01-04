Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives $200.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.11.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.2 %

AVY stock opened at $183.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $219.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 38.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 61.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 25.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after buying an additional 14,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 44.9% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

