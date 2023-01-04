AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives $2,944.29 Average PT from Brokerages

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,944.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AVEVA Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered AVEVA Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($37.35) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,675 ($32.23) to GBX 2,750 ($33.13) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,113 ($37.51) to GBX 3,225 ($38.86) in a report on Monday, November 28th.

AVEVA Group Stock Performance

AVEVA Group stock opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.74. AVEVA Group has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $43.07.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

