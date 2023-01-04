B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.48. 30,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,504. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

