Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells 12,280.00 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.14, for a total transaction of 12,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 236,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,449,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 29th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.62, for a total transaction of 11,240.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.43, for a total transaction of 10,860.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.57, for a total transaction of 11,140.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.82, for a total transaction of 9,640.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.84, for a total transaction of 9,680.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.69, for a total transaction of 9,380.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.67, for a total transaction of 9,340.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.34, for a total transaction of 8,680.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.19, for a total transaction of 8,380.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.14, for a total transaction of 8,280.00.

Backblaze Trading Up 5.4 %

BLZE stock traded up 0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 64,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,100. The firm has a market cap of $210.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12-month low of 3.82 and a 12-month high of 17.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is 5.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.36 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 21.95 million. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 54.31% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLZE. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Backblaze to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLZE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Backblaze by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 301,271 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 556,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 164,783 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. 12.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

