Badger DAO Market Cap Tops $40.11 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for about $2.37 or 0.00014060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $40.11 million and $11.62 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,928,536 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

