Badger DAO Price Up 15.3% Over Last Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for $2.43 or 0.00014350 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $41.20 million and $12.97 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.79 or 0.00477384 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.44 or 0.02206704 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,171.35 or 0.30558318 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,928,536 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

