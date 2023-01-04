Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Trading Down 3.5%

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) shares were down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.73 and last traded at $27.74. Approximately 71,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,035,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 285,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,980. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,986,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.9% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 371,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after buying an additional 30,452 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Baker Hughes by 22.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,250,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,415,000 after acquiring an additional 231,539 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

