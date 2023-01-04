Balentine LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $113.64 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.82.

