Balentine LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Balentine LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,612 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Balentine LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $17,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $105.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.19.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

