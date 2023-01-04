Balentine LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Balentine LLC reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 541.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,198,000 after buying an additional 6,387,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after buying an additional 3,349,217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after buying an additional 2,112,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after buying an additional 1,782,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,858,000 after buying an additional 931,177 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Shares of DUK opened at $103.70 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day moving average of $101.94.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.