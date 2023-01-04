Balentine LLC Has $57.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Balentine LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,092,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,764 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Balentine LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $57,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IEFA opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average of $58.91.

