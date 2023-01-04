Balentine LLC Lowers Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Balentine LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,023 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,023,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,548,000 after acquiring an additional 396,060 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,405,000 after acquiring an additional 777,164 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,234,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,744,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,935,000 after acquiring an additional 19,197 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MetLife Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Shares of MET opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

