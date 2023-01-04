Balentine LLC Purchases 437 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Balentine LLC raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $83.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day moving average is $78.38. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,271. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

