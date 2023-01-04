Balentine LLC Sells 26,792 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Balentine LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,792 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.3% of Balentine LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VWO opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.