Balentine LLC Sells 9,931 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Balentine LLC cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,931 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.82.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL opened at $71.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.54. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,888 shares of company stock worth $4,029,349 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

