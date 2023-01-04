Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Ballantyne Strong Stock Performance
Ballantyne Strong has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36.
About Ballantyne Strong
