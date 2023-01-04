Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,233 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.92.

LOW stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.17. The company had a trading volume of 41,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,198. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.97. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $260.83. The stock has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

