Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 508 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Libra Wealth LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.2% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.4 %

DE traded down $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $422.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,440. The company has a market cap of $125.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.30.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

