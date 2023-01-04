Ballentine Partners LLC Has $3.96 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 157.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,336 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,718.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,411,000 after acquiring an additional 632,761 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 482.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 739,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,018,000 after acquiring an additional 612,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,811,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,455,535,000 after acquiring an additional 470,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.6 %

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,918. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $197.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.07.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

