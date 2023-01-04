Ballentine Partners LLC Has $73.83 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,579 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.6% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $73,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $539,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.6% during the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.88. 242,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,286,803. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.54.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.