Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,759 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $36,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,143,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after buying an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.66. 41 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,979. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $280.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.57.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

