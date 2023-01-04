Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIB. UBS Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Bancolombia Trading Down 4.8 %

CIB stock opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. Bancolombia has a one year low of $23.86 and a one year high of $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.11). Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.6545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancolombia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bancolombia by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bancolombia by 12.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 14.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bancolombia by 7.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

