Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIB. HSBC upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancolombia

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bancolombia by 12.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,661,000 after buying an additional 50,917 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $678,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bancolombia Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of CIB opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.11). Bancolombia had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6545 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 39.16%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

