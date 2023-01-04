Band Protocol One Day Volume Tops $23.78 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $51.85 million and approximately $23.78 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for $1.47 or 0.00008745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 129,302,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 tokens. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

