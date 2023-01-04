Bank of America Trims Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Target Price to $50.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

CZR stock opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.77. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.83.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,308,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,676,000 after acquiring an additional 224,057 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,997 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

