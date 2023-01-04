Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Up 5.3% in December

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the November 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 648,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 191,830 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,380,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $992,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,215 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at about $568,000.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

BGH opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $17.46.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

