Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Short Interest Update

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 567,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45. Bausch + Lomb has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.49 million. Bausch + Lomb had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLCO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,656,000. Icahn Carl C purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,340,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,487,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 1,007.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,564,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,129 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.