Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,013 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up about 1.2% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 29.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,192,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,374,000 after purchasing an additional 53,898 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.83. 77,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,510,718. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.94.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

