Beldex (BDX) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Beldex has a total market cap of $132.41 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0405 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,254.01 or 0.07447175 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00032770 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00072053 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00060480 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009573 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.