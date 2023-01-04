Beldex Price Reaches $0.0405 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0405 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $132.41 million and $1.60 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,257.04 or 0.07451363 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00032909 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00071642 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00060535 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001113 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023474 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

