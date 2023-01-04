Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 496,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Berkshire Grey to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Grey

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGRY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Grey by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Grey by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,828,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 220,034 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Grey Price Performance

BGRY traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.73. 7,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,409. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. Berkshire Grey has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 million. Berkshire Grey had a negative net margin of 152.21% and a negative return on equity of 108.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Grey will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

