BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.68 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 4,250.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 25.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 36.5% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,034,000 after buying an additional 1,156,105 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $1,082,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at $167,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

