Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives C$14.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.08.

BIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of BIR opened at C$8.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.42 and a 52 week high of C$12.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$339.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$374.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 2.40%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

