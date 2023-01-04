Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI) Increases Dividend to GBX 10 Per Share

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Bisichi Price Performance
Shares of LON:BISI opened at GBX 305.70 ($3.68) on Wednesday. Bisichi has a 52 week low of GBX 75 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 508.50 ($6.13). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 276.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 279.82. The company has a market cap of £32.64 million and a P/E ratio of 258.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40.
Bisichi Company Profile
Further Reading
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Bisichi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bisichi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.