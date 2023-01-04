Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI) Increases Dividend to GBX 10 Per Share

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bisichi Price Performance

Shares of LON:BISI opened at GBX 305.70 ($3.68) on Wednesday. Bisichi has a 52 week low of GBX 75 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 508.50 ($6.13). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 276.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 279.82. The company has a market cap of £32.64 million and a P/E ratio of 258.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40.

Get Bisichi alerts:

Bisichi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Bisichi PLC engages in coal mining and processing activities in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It also engages in the share dealing and retail property investment activities, as well as residential property development activity.

Receive News & Ratings for Bisichi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bisichi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.