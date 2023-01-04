Bitcoiva (BCA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $164.40 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $164.40 million and approximately $36,471.42 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for $10.25 or 0.00060744 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,866.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.41 or 0.00601247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00254805 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00041064 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001090 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 10.23929217 USD and is up 6.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $61,346.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.