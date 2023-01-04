BitShares (BTS) Hits Market Cap of $25.85 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. BitShares has a market cap of $25.85 million and $536,890.92 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitShares has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00027202 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004584 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002454 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007426 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,771,443 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.