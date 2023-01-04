BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Lowered to $78.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BJ. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.87.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ stock opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at $698,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,723.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.