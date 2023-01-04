BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $223,000 Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,309,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,283,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,506,000 after purchasing an additional 677,190 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,879,000 after purchasing an additional 422,827 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,898,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,741,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO stock remained flat at $50.41 during trading hours on Wednesday. 759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,996. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $50.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43.

