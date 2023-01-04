BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Sells 8,407 Shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,407 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFIX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,429,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,484,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,250,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,936,000.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFIX traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.81. 734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,949. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.29. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $88.51.

