BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Down 9.6% in December

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the November 30th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:BME traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,518. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $38.27 and a twelve month high of $48.60.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
