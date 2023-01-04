BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA) to Issue Dividend of $0.19

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share on Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

BRLA stock opened at GBX 371.92 ($4.48) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £109.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 329 ($3.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 457 ($5.51). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 379.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 375.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust

In other BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust news, insider Craig Cleland acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.46) per share, for a total transaction of £7,400 ($8,915.66).

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

