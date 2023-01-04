Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Short Interest Update

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,460,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 15,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $25,583.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $245,430.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,132.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $25,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at $439,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,101 shares of company stock valued at $649,230 in the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,350. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.84.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 80,741.48% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $292.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.